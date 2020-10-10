Vijay Sethupathi likely to play a key role in Hindi remake of ‘Maanagaram’

The film will be directed by Santosh Sivan and will have Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is expected to play a key-role in the Hindi remake of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Maanagaram. The Hindi remake of the movie will be directed by Santosh Sivan and VIkrant Massey will play the lead role in the remake.

As per latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the Hindi version was even a part of the original film in Tamil which had Sundeep Kishan and Sri in lead roles. Maanagaram in Tamil is a story that unfolds in a single night in Chennai. The remake also stars Sanjay Mishra in an important role.

This will be Vijay Sethupathi’s second outing in Hindi. He played a key role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian remake of Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of projects in his kitty. Earlier this week, a new poster of Muthiah Muralidaran was released which confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will play the legendary Sri Lankan spinner.

Muthiah Muralidaran was supposed to go on the floors last December. However, it was postponed for reasons unknown. On being signed for the project, Sethupathi, in a statement, said: “I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who's made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me.” The film will be made in Tamil and released in multiple other languages.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for SP Jananathan’s Laabam, which also stars Shruti Haasan. Recently seen in an extended cameo in Ka Pae Ranasingam, which had its premiere on ZeePlex last week, Vijay Sethupathi also has projects such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Vignesh Shivn, Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pushpa with Sukumar among others in the pipeline.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Jana Gana Mana directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay. The film will have Tapsee Pannu as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

In the meantime, he awaits the release of Master, starring actor Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

(Content provided by Digital Native)