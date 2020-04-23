Vijay Sethupathi to bankroll debut film of Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s son?

Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s son Jason Sanjay is currently learning filmmaking at a popular university in Canada.

It was reported a few days ago that Vijay Sethupathi would produce the Tamil remake of the upcoming Telugu flick Uppena. Interestingly, the actor plays an important role in Uppena and impressed by the storyline has decided to produce its Tamil remake.

Now reports have emerged that Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s son Jason Sanjay may be making his debut as a hero with this remake. Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the baddie in Vijayâ€™s upcoming film Master, had narrated the storyline to the latter and this has sparked off the buzz that Sanjayâ€™s debut is on the cards. It may be noted that Sanjay is currently studying abroad and is expected to follow the footsteps of his father.

Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s son Jason is currently learning filmmaking at a popular university in Canada. It was also recently reported that Sanjay is stranded in Canada due to the international travel ban in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and Vijay is deeply concerned for the health of his son. Sanjay made a cameo appearance with his father in Vettaikaaran in the song Naan Adicha Thangamata.

The upcoming Telugu flick Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Tollywood mega star Chiranjeeviâ€™s nephew and Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s younger brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with Uppena. Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music with Shamdaat cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the edits.

In Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a pivotal role and his look in the film was unveiled earlier this month which showed him sporting a white shirt and dhoti stylishly sitting on a chair smoking a cigarette. Reports are that he will be playing the heroineâ€™s dad in Uppena. Sources in the know say that the film is based on the Nalgonda honour killing and the Tamil remake will also be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who has directed the original.

Uppena was slated for release on April 2 but with the coronavirus scare, it stands postponed. The new release date is expected to be revealed soon.

