Vijay Sethupathi and Pugazh’s photos from sets of ‘VJS46’ go viral

‘VJS46’ marks the first-time collaboration between actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Ponram.

Vijay Sethupathi, who recently bagged the National Award for his performance in the 2019 Tamil movie Super Deluxe, is currently shooting for his upcoming movie with director Ponram. Recently, photos taken on the sets of the tentatively titled VJS46 have gone viral on social media. The photos feature Vijay Sethupathi along with actor Pugazh, who has gained popularity after taking part in the TV reality show Cook with Comali.

The photos show Vijay Sethupathi and Pugazh riding a bike. Vijay Sethupathi, sporting a casual look in a yellow t-shirt and grey pants, is spotted riding the bike while Pugazh is seated behind him. Fans are eager to see Pugazh in the movie as many actors have made it to the silver screen after starting their career on television shows. The long list of actors includes Sivakarthikeyan, Santhanam, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Jagan and Robo Shankar, among others. Pugazh has also reportedly landed a role in Arun Vijay’s upcoming movie AV33.

A few days ago, production house Sun Pictures announced that they will be bankrolling VJS46. The short video released by the makers suggests that Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of a cop. “We are happy to announce Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl’s #VJS46bySunPictures directed by @ponramVVS and music by @immancomposer,” the tweet posted by Sun Pictures read.

The project marks the first-time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and director Ponram. The movie will have music by D Imman, who also recently won the National Award for the 2019 Tamil movie Viswasam.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is on a signing spree. He has become one of the most sought-after actors in Kollywood and will be seen in a number of movies this year. He will be sharing the screen with actor Nithya Menen for the upcoming Malayalam film 19(1)(a). He will also be seen in the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside actors Samantha and Nayanthara. Popularly known as Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi is currently working on other movies such as Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maam anithan, Yaaddhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Laabam, Corona Kumar, and Mumbaikar in Hindi.