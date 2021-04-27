Vijay pays a visit to late actor Vivek’s residence, pays condolences to his family

Vijay and Vivek were last seen together on-screen in the sports-drama ‘Bigil’.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vijay, who couldn’t attend late comedian Vivek’s funeral earlier, had recently visited his residence to pay condolences to the family. As per reports, Vijay paid a visit to Vivek’s house on Monday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Vijay’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed confirmed the news by sharing it with fans on social media.

“Thalapathy Vijay paid a visit to late Actor Vivek sir’s house to convey his heartfelt condolences to the family earlier this morning,” he tweeted on Monday.

Vijay and Vivek have acted together in 13 movies including sports-drama Bigil, which marks the last collaboration between the duo. Some of their most memorable movies include Priyamanavale, Kuruvi, Thamizhan, Kushi, Badri and Youth, among others.

Veteran comedian Vivek passed away in Chennai, aged 59, in the early hours of April 16. According to doctors, the actor had a 100% blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel which led to a massive cardiac arrest. Vivek, who has acted in more than 220 films was cremated with state honours in Chennai.

Actor Vijay is currently working on the tentatively tilted project Thalapathy 65. He will be sharing the screen with actor Pooja Hegde. Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, an important portion of the movie has been shot in Georgia. The movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Lead actor Pooja Hegde who recently wrapped up her schedule in Georgia, contracted the coronavirus and is currently under isolation and is quarantined at her residence. Pooja, who has acted in a number of Telugu films, will be seen in a Kollywood movie after a gap of nine years. She made her Tamil debut with the 2012 Mysskin directorial Mugam oodi. She awaits the release of some of the most-anticipated Telugu movies of the year such as Radhe Shyam and Acharya.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay was last seen in the action-thriller Master which released earlier this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial starred Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, while Vijay Sethupathi essayed the role of an antagonist.