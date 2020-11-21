Vijay Deverakonda watches ‘Middle Class Melodies’ with family, shares pic

'Middle Class Melodies', starring Vijay Devarakonda's younger brother Anand and Varsha Bollamma was released on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Flix Tollywood

The Telugu movie Middle Class Melodies, starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma was released on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 20 and it was time to celebrate for the entire Deverakonda family. Happy for his younger brother for starring in the film, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture of his family watching Middle Class Melodies at their home theatre and wrote, “I told you it comes with full approval Good opportunity to do something together with your entire family - get together, huddle, watch and enjoy.”

I told you it comes with full approval ❤️



Good opportunity to do something together with your entire family - get together, huddle, watch and enjoy #MiddleClassMelodieshttps://t.co/T9NaSVxizJ pic.twitter.com/9GoMAtZryh — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 20, 2020

Middle Class Melodies is a comedy film directed by debutante Vinod Ananthoju and bankrolled by Venigalla Anand Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations. Sweekar Agasthi and R H Vikram composed music for this flick with Sunny Kurapati cranking the camera and Ravi Teja Girijala doing the edits. The star cast also includes Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada, Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Prabhavati, Prem Sagar, Prabhavati Varma, Deshi and Katta Anthony.

While basking in the glory his brother’s success, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the Puri Jagannath directorial Fighter. This film will be made in Telugu and Hindi, with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version while Puri Jagannnath and Charmee Kaur will be producing the Telugu version. The shooting of this sports drama commenced earlier this year but was halted due to the lockdown imposed by the government following a spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country.

According to the storyline, the lead star idolises a boxing legend following which it was decided to bring a Taiwanese boxer on board to play the role and will start shooting portions involving him and Vijay Deverakonda in a foreign location where the COVID-19 cases are under control.

After he is done with Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to team up with director Shiva Nirvana. It may be noted that confirming the project on the occasion of producer Dil Raju’s birthday, Vijay Devarakonda put out the tweet: “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.” On the same note, director Shiva Nirvana wrote, “Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday! My heartfull wishes to him excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy. @ TheDeverakonda @ SVC_official #VD12 #shivanirvana4.”

Vijay’s last film to hit the marquee was World Famous Lover, which made it to the silver screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14 this year. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film, a complete romantic entertainer, had the hero as a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite were roped in to play the female leads in this flick. Produced by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao, the film had Gopi Sundar composing the tunes, with Jaya Krishna Gummadi cranking the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing it.

Content provided by Digital Native