Vijay Deverakonda warns production houses against misusing his name

The production companies were falsely claiming to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda to gain access to other actors.

Reports about some production companies approaching actors claiming to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda have been surfacing for a while now. To put an end to these companies misusing his name, the actor has issued a warning. It was brought to his notice that some production companies have been using his name to gain access to other actors. Following this, Vijay Deverakonda’s team sent out a notice warning the production houses indulging in such activities. It was also clarified that the actor and his team will make a formal announcement about all new projects.

The statement from Team Vijay Deverakonda reads: “We, Team Deverakonda have noticed that few production companies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and gain access to actors/actresses. Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VD’s official SM handles. While we take action against these perpetrators, we request all to be alert and double-check any information in their personal best interests.”

Vijay is currently busy playing the lead role in the Puri Jagannath directorial tentatively titled Fighter. The film will be made in Telugu and Hindi with ace Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version and Puri Jagannnath producing the Telugu version. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in this sports drama. The shooting of this film commenced in January and was progressing until the lockdown was announced due to the pandemic.

When this project was announced, there were reports that Puri Jagannath is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. Apparently, the hero idolises the boxing legend, following which it was decided to bring him on board. The makers of Fighter will be approaching the boxer and it needs to be seen if he will accept the offer.

Vijay’s last film to release was World Famous Lover, which hit the marquee on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as the female leads. The technical crew of this film included Gopi Sundar for music, Jaya Krishna Gummadi for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing.

Though Vijay made his acting debut in 2011 with Nuvvila, it was Arjun Reddy in 2017 that shot him to fame. Arjun Reddy, which starred Shalini Pandey opposite him, was one of the biggest hits in Vijay’s career. The star cast also included Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Kamal Kamaraju, Kanchana, Gopinath Bhat, Amit Sharma and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. Made on a low budget, the film reached the Rs 50 crore club and its remake rights were lapped up for a huge price.

