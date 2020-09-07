Vijay Deverakonda surprises Allu Arjun with gifts from his brand

"You will kill this look," Vijay Deverakonda wrote in reply.

Flix Tollywood

Fans are well aware that the Tollywood stars Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda share a good rapport. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda surprised Allu Arjun with a gift set. On receiving the co-ord sets from Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun wrote on his social media page, “Thank you so much...so sweet of you VD to send your latest collection.” And Vijay Deverakonda replied, “Bunny Anna, your colours, my prediction...you will kill this look...much love.” The co-ord sets were from Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Club DGAF coords.

On the work front, both Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun are busy with their respective assignments.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with Pushpa. With government granting permission to shoot films, the shooting of Pushpa is expected to begin soon. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead pair. This action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles with Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla forming the supporting cast. There are reports that the filmmakers are in talks with the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an important role. Sources in the know say that Suniel has been detailed about his role a few months ago and has given his go ahead.

The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Allu Arjun’s last film to release was Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Veteran actor Jayaram, from the Malayalam film industry and versatile actor Sathyaraj played pivotal roles in the film.

The technical crew of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy playing the lead role in the Puri Jagannath directorial Fighter. The fighter will be made in Telugu and Hindi with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version and Puri Jagannnath producing the Telugu version. Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in this sports drama. The shooting of this film commenced in January this year and is progressing.

Vijay’s last film to release was World Famous Lover which hit the marquee on February 14 to coincide with the Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as female leads.

(Content provided by Digital Native)