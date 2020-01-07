Vijay Deverakonda to sport new look for 'Fighter'

Tollywood

The film will have Bollywood actor Jahnavi Kapoor playing the female lead.

The shooting of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter is all set to begin after Sankranthi and the prep work is happening at a fast pace now. An update about this sports entertainer is that Vijay Deverakonda’s look in it has been finalised. The film’s director Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and producer Charmee have been working on the lead star’s look and have finally agreed on it.

Confirming the news, Charmee tweeted, “So while @TheDeverakonda gets his styling n look done at @AalimHakim along with @purijagan, our DOP #vishnusarma decides to click sum pics of me. PS - our fighter’s new look is shaping out killer.”

Fighter will be released in multiple languages including Hindi and all the south Indian languages considering the popularity of its lead actor Vijay Deverakonda across the country.

Ace director and producer Karan Johar will be producing the Hindi version with Puri Jagan and Charmee bankrolling the south Indian versions. Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in this sports drama.

There is a buzz that Puri Jagannadh is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. The makers of Fighters will be approaching the legendary boxer and it needs to be seen if he will be accepting the offer. Apparently, the lead star idolizes the boxing legend following which it was decided to bring him on-board. However, it needs to be seen if Mike Tyson would agree to join the star cast.

Vijay currently has the Telugu flick World Famous Lover waiting for release. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film has the hero as a playboy.

