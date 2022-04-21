Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha team up for new film

Billed as a family entertainer, the film has been tentatively titled VD11, marking actor Vijay Deverakonda’s 11th film.

Flix Cinema

Majili director Shiva Nirvana has cast Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles in his upcoming film. The film, which is still untitled, went on floors on Thursday, April 21 in Hyderabad. The film has been tentatively titled VD11, marking actor Vijay Deverakonda’s 11th film. The shoot will commence this month. Billed as a family entertainer, Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer for the project.

Sharing the news with fans, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote: “#VD11 Launched. Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana. Music by @HeshamAWMusic.Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch.”

According to IANS, the filmmakers have also planned a lengthy schedule in Kashmir, where Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha will appear in some key scenes very soon.The film's plot is a love story set against the backdrop of the Army. Other details related to this movie are for now kept under the wraps.

The Arjun Reddy actor, on the other hand, will be seen as a soldier in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Jana Gana Mana. He is teaming up with the director for the second time for this project. A motion poster was unveiled earlier this month, wherein Vijay Deverakonda is seen as a soldier arriving on a helipad. Apart from directing and writing, Puri Jagannadh is also on board as the co-producer along with Charmme Kaur and director Vamshi Paidipally.

Vijay’s upcoming film Liger will also hit the screens this year. Co-starring Bollywood star Ananya Pandey, the film is set to release on August 25. Liger will be released theatrically in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Actors Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. The technical crew includes Vishnu Sarma as the Director of Photography (DOP), Jonny Shaik Basha as the art director, Junaid Siddiqui as the editor and Kecha as the stunt director.

Samantha has several films in the pipeline including Shaakunthalam, and Arrangements of Love, among others.

(With IANS inputs)