Vijay Anthonyâ€™s new film with 'Metro' director Ananda Krishnan starts rolling

Actor Aathmika will be playing the female lead in this film.

Flix Kollywood

An announcement about music director-turned-actor Vijay Antonyâ€™s new film was made in March this year. However, the project did not take off due to the COVID-19 lockdown. With the government relaxing lockdown norms in September, his new film went on the floors on September 2. According to the new government rule, a maximum of 75 people can be allowed on the sets of the film.

The shooting of this Vijay Antony starrer, which has Aathmika as his lead pair, began with much fanfare. Ananda Krishnan of Metro fame is wielding the megaphone for this venture. Nivas K Prasanna has been roped in to score the music for this flick and the rest of the star cast are yet to be revealed. The film is bankrolled by TD Raja under the banner Infinity Film Ventures.

While the shooting of this untitled film has begun, Vijay Antony is waiting for the release of Thamezharasan, which is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and bankrolled by S Kowsalya Rani under the banner SNS Production Company. Thamezharasan has Vijay Antony and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles with Remya Nambeesan playing the female lead. The rest of the star cast includes Sonu Sood, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan and Kasthuri. The technical crew of this film comprise RD Rajasekar for camerawork and Bhuvan Srinivasan for editing with maestro Ilaiyaraaja composing the tunes.

The starâ€™s yet another project in the pipeline is Agni Siragugal, which is directed by Naveen. The shooting of Agni Siragugal began last year and it is in the last stages of production. Agni Siragugal has Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony playing the lead roles with Shalini Pandey as the female lead. The others in the star cast include Jagapathi Babu, Nasser and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Vijay Antonyâ€™s Khaki, written and directed by A Senthilkumar, is also slated for release this year. The film stars Vijay Antony, Indhuja, Srikanth, Sathyaraj and Eswari Rao in the pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Augath with Manoj Paramahamsa cranking the camera and Gokul Chandran wielding the megaphone.

Reports are that Vijay Antony is also concentrating on the making of a sequel to his hit movie Pichaikkaran. Besides playing the lead role in it, he is also penning the film.

Pichaikkaran was an action-comedy thriller that was written and directed by Sasi. The film was produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation. This film starred Vijay Antony and Satna Titus as the lead pair with Bagavathi Perumal, Vazhakku En Muthuraman, and Dheepa Ramanujam in supporting roles. Vijay Antony had composed music for this venture with Prasanna Kumar handling the camera and Veera Senthil Raj in charge of the edits. Made on a budget of Rs 36 crore, the film went on to collect Rs 185 crore at the box office in the year 2016.

(Content provided by Digital Native)