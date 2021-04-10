Vijay and Pooja Hegde's 'Thalapthy 65' begins shooting in Georgia

Sun Pictures, which is producing 'Thalapathy 65', shared pictures of Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar in Georgia.

After making headlines for riding his bicycle to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 6, Kollywood star Vijay is once again in the news. Vijay, who is currently working on his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, has headed to shoot for the venture in Georgia.

Production house Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the movie, took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of Vijay from the sets of Thalapathy 65 in Georgia. Although Vijay’s face is not seen in the photo, we see the actor involved in an intense discussion with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, “#Thalapathy65 shooting has started in Georgia!”

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has music by popular composer Anirudh Ravichander. Actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star opposite Vijay. However, further details about other members of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the makers.

A few days ago, photos of Vijay at the Chennai airport, on the way to Georgia to start shooting for Thalapthy 65, went viral. Vijay, who is fondly known as ‘Thalapathy’, was seen in a red checked shirt and black mask.

Earlier on April 6, Vijay became the talk of the town after arriving at his polling booth in Chennai’s Neelankarai on a bicycle. Various theories explaining Vijay’s decision were floating around on the internet, the most popular being that the actor was protesting the rising petrol and diesel prices.

However, the actor’s team clarified that he travelled by bicycle simply because the polling booth was close to his residence.

The production for Thalapthy 65 started with a pooja ceremony on March 31. Photos from the event were circulated by the production house on social media. The genre of the movie hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is likely to be an action- packed entertainer.