Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara to present 'Koozhangal'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Tuesday announced that he and his partner Nayanthara have joined hands to produce the upcoming Tamil film Koozhangal, which features a host of newcomers. Vignesh took to Twitter to make the announcement and he praised Nayanthara for her choice of unique stories to produce.

His tweet read "Happy to have produced this gem of a movie made by @PsVinothraj. #Nayanthara your selection of unique stories to produce & present makes me feel happy & excited. Good luck to us on the festival circuit. Thank you @thisisysr sir #koozhangal #pebbles".

This will be the third project that will be released via Rowdy Pictures which has also produced Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil thriller, Netrikann. The banner will be the presenter for upcoming Tamil action-thriller Rocky, starring Vasanth Ravi.

Vignesh shared a statement in which he said that he is thrilled to associate with Koozhangal. The statement read: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of P.S Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within. Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well.”

Vignesh is currently busy shooting his upcoming Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. The shoot of the project recently commenced in Hyderabad where Vijay and Samantha have already joined the sets. Nayanthara, who is currently shooting for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, is expected to join the sets soon.

Nayanthara was last seen in the film RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara was seen playing a goddess in this film. She had recently wrapped up shooting for the Malayalam film Nizhal. Touted to be a thriller, the film is being directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, which also has Kunchacko Boban. Nayanthara will also be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil in Alphonse Puthren's upcoming film Paattu. This will be the director's third film after Premam and Neram.

