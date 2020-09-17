Video: Three boys on the verge of being washed away rescued in Telangana

The local villagers who saw the boys rescued them using a crane and a rope.

news Rescue

For the last few days, incessant rains have filled up the water bodies in most parts of the state. Unaware of the situation, three boys went to their regular hang out spot near their village water body in Bhainsa mandal of Telangana. Just as they were about to be washed away, the villagers rescued them in the most dramatic way.

The incident took place near Dehgam village of Niramal, the visuals of the rescue recorded on a mobile phone shows the three boys stuck on a rock and in the span of minutes, the water level increases owing to the flow from upstream.

In the video, several men on the shore can be heard shouting and yelling at them as they are handed ropes with the help of a crane to prevent them from getting washed away.

As the men are heard suggesting to the boys that they tie the rope to their waist, all three boys calmly and firmly tie them without any hesitation.

Dramatic rescue of 3 #boys before they're washed away in a rivulet/vaagu in Degam of Bhainsa (Nirmal) of #Telangana. Villagers timely efforts are lauded. According to police the boys have not anticipated the coming of water flow & were hanging out. pic.twitter.com/WA5DYMdqaW â€” CharanTeja (@CharanT16) September 17, 2020

Each of them were rescued individually and by the time the last boy was rescued the water level had risen even more petrifying the people at the shore.

The boys were dragged to the shore as they jumped in after the rope was tied. According to Bhiansa rural police, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to TNM Bhainsa rural Inspector Praveen said â€œThree boys between the age of 10 and 13 were stuck in the village vaagu(water body on a rock). They had not anticipated the increase of the water flow as there was no water at all in that area until the previous day."

He added "These three boys went there like others in the locality usually go there to hang out. Only this time, the flow increased all of a sudden due to rains upstream, however in a short time, the village Sarpanch and locals arranged a JCB and rescued them with the help of rope."

The police later counselled the boys and the parents in the village to ensure that the kids donâ€™t venture into water bodies as they are getting filled due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, in Nagarkurnool district, a dog was rescued by a policeman before it washed away in the flow of water due to heavy rains as the dog was stuck in the bushes.

Earlier in August, a 26-year-old pregnant woman with labour pains who was stuck in an overflowing rivulet on her way to the hospital was rescued and safely shifted to hospital in Telangana's Mancherial.