Video: Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party youth wing leader Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker posted a video on Twitter with glimpses of their relationship, which mentioned that their journey began at a protest.

Flix News

Actor Swara Bhasker announced on Thursday, February 16 that she has married political activist Fahad Ahmad. Sharing a video depicting a few highlights from their relationship so far, Swara wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” Fahad Ahmad is a PhD scholar and Senior Research Fellow at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. A former general secretary of the TISS students’ union, Fahad joined the Samajwadi Party in August last year. He is currently the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh. Swara is known for her roles in movies such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah and Veere Di Wedding.

Sharing a video of their journey together, Swara wrote on Twitter: “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!” In response to Swara’s tweet, Fahad wrote: “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.”

The video includes visuals of Fahad and Swara at protests, and Fahad raising questions against the government. It said that their relationship began at a protest, and showed visuals of Fahad and Swara’s political speeches, and some of their early texts in which Swara apologised for being unable to attend Fahad’s sister’s wedding but promised to go to his wedding. The couple also shared that they have a cat called Ghalib. The video also had photographs of their marriage registration in Mumbai.

