Video: Man attempts to scale Karnataka dam wall, falls down 30 feet

The man, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru from the Srinivasa Sagar dam in Chikkaballapura, about 70 km from the city.

A manâ€™s attempt to perform a stunt at a dam in Karnataka ended in disaster, after he sustained serious injuries. The man, who seems to be in his 20s, had reached the Srinivasa Sagar dam in Karnatakaâ€™s Chikkaballapura district, which is a popular tourist spot, on Sunday, May 22.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. In it, he is seen trying to climb up the wall of the dam, which has a waterfall running over it. The man had climbed up over half the wall and almost reached the top, even as other visitors looked on. He was about to climb further, when he suddenly lost his grip on the slippery stones and landed on the rocky ground. People are heard screaming as he falls, and a few people standing close to the wall helped the man sit up and carried him to the side.

The man fell almost 30 feet and reportedly sustained several injuries. He had performed the stunt despite the warnings of the dam authorities. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru to treat his injuries, where reports say he is in a critical condition.

Watch the video here:

Youth who recklessly climbed the wall of the Srinivasa Sagar Dam in Chikkaballapur falls nearly 30 feet down, lands himself in the Hospital with serious injuries. Cops have registered a case against him. pic.twitter.com/00tTPbXwd3 â€” Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 23, 2022

Hundreds of people visit the Srinivasa Sagar dam, located about 75 km from Bengaluru. The dam wall is reportedly as high as 50 feet. The Karnataka police have booked a case against the man, as he tried to scale the dam wall despite warnings from officials there. He has also been warned by district authorities to not repeat such a risky stunt. According to reports, the administration has said that heavy fines will be imposed on those trying to perform risky stunts at the dam in the future.