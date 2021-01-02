Video of man attacking woman with machete in Karnataka given false communal spin

The people involved are both from the same community, investigating police said.

A 30-second video of a man attacking a woman with a machete has been shared with ‘love jihad’ claim on Twitter and Facebook. The viral messages suggest that Ismail murdered a Hindu woman.

The video was tweeted by @AchAnkurArya and Akash RSS. Both of them have shared misinformation in the past.

इस्माइल नाम के युवक ने अपने प्रपोजल ठुकराने के लिए एक हिंदू लड़की आशा पर दिन दहाड़े तलवार से हमला कर दिया।

काफिर ही तो थी,वैसे भी पवित्र पुस्तक के हिसाब से काफिर एक जानवर से ज्यादा कुछ भी नही।

हिन्दू मुस्लिम भाई व चारा जिन्दाबाद।

आज रात का वीडियो अवश्य देखें।

pic.twitter.com/SMe11tXvZg — Ach. Ankur Arya (@AchAnkurArya) December 22, 2020

The video was also shared on other social media platforms.

Below is a screenshot from Facebook that shows multiple users have posted the video with an identical claim.

As earlier reported by TNM, the incident took place in Hubballi in Dharwad district of Karnataka and a stalker assaulted a woman in broad daylight. The name of the accused is Ismail K Kukura,25. SK Holeyannavar, the investigating police officer told TNM, “The woman ended the relationship and is now in a relationship with another man and this angered him.”

He further said that while the victim's name is typically a Hindu name, it is also commonly used by other communities in villages near Hubballi.

Police commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Labhu Ram also confirmed that the couple hails from the same community. The accused Ismail is an auto driver in Rampura in Dharwad district. The woman hails from Moraba village in Dharwad

The victim works at a jewellery store in Hubballi. Her employer reiterated to fact-checker Alt News that she is from the Muslim community. A Hubballi-based journalist confirmed that she is recovering well and has been shifted to the general ward.

Thus, a video of a man attacking a woman with a machete in broad daylight has been given a false communal spin. Both of them follow the same faith.

