Video of Kamala Harris lightly dancing in rain during Florida campaign goes viral

The vice-presidential candidate of the US Democratic Party had resumed her campaign after a brief pause, with two of her staffers contracting COVID-19.

"Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one", said Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate for the November 3 election, as she is seen lightly dancing in the rain addressing voters in Florida in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Kamala Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked by the Democratic Party as its vice-presidential nominee. She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

"Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one," Kamala Harris, 55, said in a tweet along with a picture of herself dancing in the rain with an umbrella over her as supporters cheer her along in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO October 19, 2020

On Monday, Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, she campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville.

"Kamala Harris is dancing in Florida rain," tweeted news portal The Recount with a 15-second video. By mid-night, it had received nearly a million impressions.

“When we vote, we win”, Kamala Harris told carloads of people who covered a rain-soaked parking area behind a University of North Florida conference center.

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e

— The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020 >In her remarks, Kamala Harris stressed on Florida's importance for the national presidential race and said the state's voters are very likely going to decide the contest.

Earlier, she stopped at the Jacksonville Public Library's Highlands branch to greet people casting early ballots.

“I'm so excited to be back in Florida for early voting”, she told reporters, as she headed towards people leaving the library. “It is so important”, she told people who had just cast ballots. “Thank you for voting early”, she said.

“Sometimes you just got to dance! And with that, thank you Jacksonville!” her Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Twitter.