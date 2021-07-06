In a video, Gouri Kishan shares experiences from her audition for ‘96

In a video posted on Facebook, Gouri Kishan spoke about her first audition experience and shared details about an audition call for her new project.

Actor Gouri Kishan had a surprise in store for fans on July 6, Tuesday: the 96 actor took to social media to share details about her upcoming project. Sharing experiences from her first audition, Gouri announced that the makers of the new project are looking for fresh faces. Revealing details about the project, Gouri said that the trilingual film will release in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. She added that she is once again teaming up with music composer Govind Vasantha.

The project is presented by S Originals in association with Motion concepts. “My next is going to be a multilingual and we’re looking for fresh faces!! If you’re an aspiring actor, this is your chance!!! APPLY HERE - https://emotionconcepz.com,” the Karnan actor wrote, sharing the link with fans. The details about the audition were attached in a poster tweeted by Gouri Kishan. The poster also noted that the last date to apply is May 12.

In a video, the actor shared that she came across the audition call for 96 during the beginning of her board exam. She expressed that she was initially worried and hesitant about attending the audition, since she was afraid that it might become a distraction. However, Gouri stated that she took a leap of faith. The video also features an excerpt from one of her interviews where she speaks about the emotions she felt after she got selected for the audition. “I still can’t believe if it is real or my dream. After getting through the audition, I became Janu... And the rest is magic!!!(sic),” she stated.

She later explained that the production has decided to cast new faces for major roles in the upcoming projects. She cites that the decision was taken after considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people’s financial situation and mental health, especially for budding artists. She concluded the video by urging everyone to attend the audition if they believe there is an actor in them.

Gouri played the role of younger Jaanu in Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s hit romantic film, 96.