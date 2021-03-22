Video: Andhra police seize 800 kg of ganja from hidden cabin in van

The police said that the ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, was being transported to Bihar.

The Parvathipuram police in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district seized 800 kg of ganja estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore in the state on Sunday. The contraband allegedly being transported to Bihar, was concealed in a modified vehicle recovery van which had a hidden cabin. Police have arrested two people involved in the crime, identified as Sandeep Kumar Sahani and Parmesh Kumar Sahu, and have initiated a probe to arrest other criminals behind the smuggling. The incident took place around 3 pm, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped in Gochekka, a village bordering Odisha state during an inspection. Police said that the recovery van’s fake number plate raised suspicion and led to the arrest.

“It is uncommon for recovery vans to travel here. Besides, when we checked the number plate through the mobile application, the number was false. We learnt that the vehicle was from Bihar. Then the welding marks around the cabin’s corner also was a give away,” Parvathipuram Inspector Laxman Rao told TNM.

The Inspector further said, “The vehicle was travelling towards Odisha and to Bihar. On this suspicion, Parvathipuram Sub Inspector stopped the vehicle. Subsequently, in the presence of revenue officials, the seized vehicle was welded open and ganja weighing 800 kg was recovered. The case is under investigation. The detained accused have disclosed that they have bought the banned drugs from Vizianagaram district. We are investigating to find out the network behind this.”

Speaking about the value of the seized ganja, the Inspector said, “It’s price varies according to the region and distance. As per our estimates in our state, the value of it should be around Rs 2 crore.”

Similarly, last month, the Bengaluru and Hyderabad Narcotics Control Bureau in a joint operation busted an inter-state drug smuggling gang and seized 681.8 kg ganja in Hyderabad. Eight persons involved in the crime were arrested. The seized ganja were to be sold in various parts of Maharashtra. The syndicate procured the illegal drugs from Visakhapatnam, the NCB disclosed.



