Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies at 86

A theatre artist before he forayed into movies, Poojappura Ravi has acted in more than 100 films.

Flix Death/Obituary

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojapprura Ravi, who has acted in more than hundred films, died at Marayur in Idukki at the age of 86. He passed away at the residence of his daughter Lakshmi. A theatre artist before he forayed into movies, his original name is Raveendran Nair. Poojappura is his home town in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ravi made his presence known in the movie world with his husky voice and spontaneous acting. He belonged to the group of actors like Mala Aravindan, Alumoodan, and others, who defined the comedy scenes in Malayalam movies of a bygone era. His well-known films include Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochaykkoru Mukkuthi, Love in Signapore, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Rowdy Ramu, and Kadathanadan Ambadi. His last movie was the Rohini-Tovino starrer Gappi in 2016.

Ravi was a favourite of director Priyadarsan who cast him in several movies along with Kuthiravattom Pappu and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Ravi shifted to Marayur, a village in the outskirts of Idukki, in December 2022. He had moved in with his daughter and family due to his ill-health. When he moved to Marayur, Ravi left behind a world of friendships in his hometown. His wife Thankamma had predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi, son Hari, and grandchildren.

Leaders offer condolences to bereaved family

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message that Ravi forayed into the world of art after conquering the hearts of theatre lovers. “He had fans across the state. Later, he stood in the hearts of people through movies, especially through comedy characters. His demise is a huge loss to the art and culture field,” the messages read.

Minister V Sivankutty said that Ravi was love and friendship. “He will forever be remembered in the history of Malayalam movies,” Sivankutty stated.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that Ravi’s acting had been moulded through theatre. “He had a unique style in comedy roles, which garnered him the attention of the audience,” Satheeshan’s condolence message said.