The health condition of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam district, continues to remain critical. According to a medical bulletin issued by VPS Lakeshore Hospital, the actor is currently under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. Innocent was admitted to the hospital three weeks due to physical difficulties as a result of his cancer condition.
Ever since making his debut in 1972 in â€œNrithashalaâ€™, Innocent went on to act in over 500 movies. He was also the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).