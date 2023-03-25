Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent continues to remain critical

According to a medical bulletin issued by VPS Lakeshore Hospital, the actor is currently under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The health condition of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam district, continues to remain critical. According to a medical bulletin issued by VPS Lakeshore Hospital, the actor is currently under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. Innocent was admitted to the hospital three weeks due to physical difficulties as a result of his cancer condition.

Ever since making his debut in 1972 in â€œNrithashalaâ€™, Innocent went on to act in over 500 movies. He was also the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).