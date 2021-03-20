Veteran CPI leader and former Kerala Deputy Speaker CA Kurian passes away

The 88-year-old leader passed away in Munnar in the early hours of Saturday.

Veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), trade unionist and former Deputy Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly, C A Kurian, died at his residence in Munnar, Idukki on Saturday due to age-related ailments. He was 88.

He passed away at the Tata Tea General Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

A senior leader of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), trade union wing of the CPI, he represented Peermade constituency thrice in the state assembly. He also unsuccessfully contested twice from the constituency.

Beginning his political career as a trade union activist in 1960, Kurian was jailed for several months for leading the agitation of plantation workers.

Hailing from Puthuppally in Kottayam district, Kurian entered politics after quitting his job in a bank. He chose Peermade as his turf for political activity and worked mostly among the plantation workers.

Elected to the state assembly in the elections held in 1977, 1980 and 1996, Kurian occupied the chair of Deputy Speaker in the 10th Legislative Assembly during the period from 1996 to 2001. He also contested from the Idukki constituency in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.

He also worked as AITUC state secretary and All India Plantation Workers Federation general secretary, among other positions.

He was also a member of the CPI state Executive Council and that of CPI National Council.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kurian fought for the rights of plantation workers in the state.

The CM also recalled his contribution in improving the lives of people living in the hill district of Idukki.

Kurianâ€™s wife is late Thankamma. He is survived by his children Shibu, Sherin and Shaji.

With PTI inputs