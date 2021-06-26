‘Very Cool’: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Thalapathy Vijay’s still from ‘Beast’

Marking the completion of 29 years in the film industry, actor Shah Rukh Khan conducted a question-and-answer session with fans on social media.

Flix Cinema

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a question-and-answer session with fans on social media to celebrate completion of his 29 years in the film industry on June 25, Friday. Fans asked the actor about a number of topics including his upcoming films, his career, experiences he has had as an actor, among others. One of SRK’s answers impressed Kollywood star Vijay’s fans. In the Q and A session, one of SRK’s followers asked him what he thinks about Thalapathy Vijay. Sharing a still from Vijay’s upcoming movie, Beast, the fan asked SRK to describe Vijay in one word. In response to the question, SRK, who has heaped praises on actor Vijay in the past, wrote, “very cool”.

On the same day, SRK also extended his gratitude to fans in a tweet. “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….(sic),” the DDLJ actor wrote.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had reacted to the trailer launch of director Atlee’s Bigil, which starred actor Vijay in the lead. Based on women’s football, the film hit the big screens in the year 2019. Sharing the trailer of Bigil, SRK wrote, “Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @ arrahman all the best for this one. Like a Chake De on steroids!!” Speculations about director Atlee teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for a movie has been doing the rounds in social media for a while now. However, official word on the same is yet to be out.

As per DNA’s report, SRK also shared the stage with Thalapathy Vijay for an impromptu jig at an award show in the year 2013.