Venkatesh's 'Naarappa' to release on May 14

'Naarappa' is the Telugu remake of Vetrimaaran's 'Asuran'.

Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film Naarappa, the Telugu remake of the director Vetrimaran's blockbuster film Asuran starring Dhanush will be hitting the screens on May 14th. The film will be directed by Sreekanth Addala and produced by D Suresh Babu in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu who bankrolled the Tamil original.

Reports are that the film might be loosely based on the Karamchedu massacre which happened in 1985. Where a conflict between Dalits and Kamma landlords predominantly resulted in the killing of six Dalits and grievous injuries to 20 more. Venkatesh plays the role of a farmer while Priyamani is reprising the role of Manju Warrier from the original.

Recently the makers revealed a video teaser of the movie. The actor looked nothing short of magnificent in the teaser, and the teaser has just made the star's fans more excited for the film. The BGM of this bit is from the original though the music director for the remake of Asuran is Mani Sharma.Venkatesh who will be seen essaying a middle-aged man Narappa, has undergone a total transformation for this character where he will be seen as a farmer and a father of a twenty-year-old son in the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. Mani Sharma will be composing music, Shyam K Naidu will handle cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit. Peter Hein has been roped in for stunts.

Meanwhile,The sequel to Venkatesh's 2019 Telugu comedy F2 was officially launched recently. Titled F3, the project will mark the reunion of the lead actors from the last part.F2 was centered on its two male protagonists Venkatesh and Varun Tej and how their lives turn topsy-turvy after getting married. Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Tej play their respective wives. Apparently, the second part will revolve around problems that arise due to the desire to earn more money. To be directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Venkatesh also has Telugu remake of Hindi comedy De De Pyaar De in his kitty. The project was announced by Suresh Babu to commemorate the completion of 55 years of Suresh Productions, the popular production company that was founded by late D. Ramanaidu. In June, talking to reporters in Hyderabad about the road ahead for Suresh Productions, he opened up about the De De Pyaar De remake. Venkatesh will complete shooting for F3 in the first quarter of 2021 and then take up his other commitments.