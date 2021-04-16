Venkatesh wraps up shooting for â€˜Drushyam 2â€™

Venkatesh is reprising Mohanlalâ€™s role in the Telugu remake of â€˜Drishyam 2â€™.

After kickstarting the production for the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 on March 2, the filming is progressing at a brisk pace. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who is reprising Mohanlalâ€™s role from the original, recently wrapped up the shooting for his portions in Drushyam 2.

Suresh Productions, which is bankrolling Drushyam 2, took to Twitter to give fans an update about the production and announced that actor Venkatesh Daggubati has wrapped up shooting for his portions. Sharing a photo featuring the lead actors from the movie.

Actors Meena, Kruthika Jayakumar, Esther Anil and Nadiya are reprising roles from the Telugu prequel Drushyam, which hit the big screens in 2014. However, unlike Drushyam, the sequel is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who directed the original Malayalam movies â€” Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

The movie is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Suresh Babu Daggubati under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Suresh Productions respectively. Satheesh Kurup is on board as the cinematographer, while the project has music by composer Anup Rubens.

Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19. Much like its sequel, Drishyam 2 was critically acclaimed and also managed to garner positive reviews from audiences. Many celebrities, including actor-turned-director Prithviraj and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, heaped praises on director Jeethu Joseph, the lead actor Mohanlal as well as the entire cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati has a number of films slated for release in the upcoming months. He will be playing the lead role in Narappa, the Telugu remake of the award-winning Tamil film Asuran. Based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani, the movie stars actors Venkatesh and Priyamani in the lead roles. The makers released a special poster of the movie on the occasion of Ugadi.

Venkatesh Daggubati is also working on the upcoming Telugu movie F3: Fun and Frustration, which is the sequel to the 2019 Telugu film F2: Fun and Frustration. The comedy flick is written and directed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.