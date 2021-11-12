Venkatesh’s Drushyam 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

‘Drushyam 2’ is the Telugu remake of director Jeethu Joseph’s hit Malayalam film ‘Drishyam 2’, starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday, November 12 that actor Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Telugu thriller Drushyam 2 is all set to premiere on November 25. Drushyam 2 is the Telugu remake of director Jeethu Joseph’s hit Malayalam film Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead. Drushyam 2 is also helmed by Jeethu Joseph and is produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies.

Drushyam 2 is the sequel to hit thriller Drushyam. It features an ensemble cast of actors including Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil along with Sampath Raj and Poorna in pivotal roles. Sharing the announcement with fans, Venkatesh tweeted on Friday, “The truth has begun to unveil itself. But the question is - has it left a permanent scar on Rambabu? Watch #Drushyam2OnPrime, Nov. 25 on @PrimeVideoIN (sic).”

The makers also unveiled a new teaser from the film. The video opens with cops discussing what happened to the Rambabu case, followed by a senior officer explaining that the police department has been probing the case for a while. We then see a series of shots featuring the Rambabu and his family, corresponding to ominous music, indicating that they are once again embroiled in a criminal investigation that threatens the wellbeing of the family. The teaser promises a riveting family drama.

Satheesh Kurup is on board as the cinematographer, while the project has music by composer Anup Rubens. Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19. Like its sequel, Drishyam 2 opened to positive responses. Many celebrities like actor Prithviraj and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised the team.

Venkatesh was recently seen in Narappa, the Tollywood remake of director Vetrimaaran’s award-winning film Asuran, starring actors Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead. Priyamani was roped in as the female lead.