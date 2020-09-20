Venkatesh Daggubati launches motion poster of Vishnu Manchu-Kaja starrer 'Mosagallu'

The film's cast includes Suneil Shetty, Ruhaani Singh, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati launched the motion poster of the upcoming Telugu film Mosagallu through his social media page recently. On the launch, he wrote, “Launching the title motion poster of Mosagallu. Wishing the best for #Mosagallu @ivishnumanchu @MsKajalAggarwal @sunielvshetty @theleapman.” Thanking the star, Vishnu Manchu, the lead actor in Mosagallu and also its producer wrote, “Here is the Rise Of ‘Mosagallu’, title motion poster. Thank you Sri. @venkymama for launching it. #Mosagallu.”

Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female lead in this entertainer and interestingly, she and Vishnu Manchu will be seen as siblings. The star cast also includes Sunil Shetty, Ruhaani Singh, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra with Bollywood star Suneil Shetty playing the role ACP Kumar. Mosagallu is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner 24 Frames Factory in association with AVA Entertainment. The first look poster of Mosagallu, which is being directed by the Hollywood director Jeffery Gee Chin, was released some months ago and garnered positive reviews. Reports are that the film is inspired by the IT scam that shook the world some time ago. The motion poster, in fact, ends with the words “Based on the World’s Biggest IT Scam.”

It was reported some time ago that a team of stunt experts from Hollywood choreographed the action sequence between Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty. Sources in the know say that it will be a high octane action block.

A press note from the makers of Mosagallu sent out earlier, pointed out, “It is touted to be a masterpiece and is going to be the best action ever in Telugu cinema.” We hear that both Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu underwent extensive training for the action sequence. Elaborate sets were erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for shooting this scene.

Mosagallu is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. According to reports, the film is currently in the post-production mode.Besides playing the lead role, Vishnu is also producing the film, while Jeffrey Chin is directing the heist thriller.

The actor made his debut in Tollywood as a child artiste with the film Ragile Gundelu and his debut as a hero was with the 2003 release Vishnu. He has acted in several films in his career till date and that includes Astram, Game, Saleem, Denikaina Ready. Doosukeltha, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam.

His last film release was Voter, which hit the marquee in June last year. Voter was written and directed by G. S. Karthik Reddy and produced by Pudhota Sudheer Kumar. It had Vishnu Manchu and Surbhi in lead roles, with Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Jayaprakash, Nassar forming the supporting cast. The music was composed by S. Thaman with Rajesh Yadav cranking the camera and Praveen KL editing it.