Venkat Prabhu's Manmatha Leelai release stalled, producers cite technical glitch

RockFort Entertainment, the production banner bankrolling the film, announced that the matinee show for the film will be available in theatres across the state on April 1.

Venkat Prabhu’s latest outing Manmatha Leelai was slated to hit the big screens on Friday, April 1. Billed as an adult comedy flick, the film stars actors Ashok Selvan, Samyukta Hegde, Riya Suman, Smruthi Venkat, and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles. However, those who went to theatres in Tamil Nadu for the morning show were left disappointed, as the film couldn’t be screened due to a technical glitch on the producers’ side. Manmatha Leelai is bankrolled by the production banner RockFort entertainment.

Issuing a statement about the same, the production banner announced that the technical issue has been resolved, and matinee shows for the film are available across theatres in Tamil Nadu. “Kadavul Irukkar ! (God is there). Due to technical glitch in slight delay #Manmathaleelai from Matinee show today….fun pannunga enjoy pannunga , KDM will reach into your respective Theaters shortly,” the tweet posted by RockFort Entertainment read. As per the tweet, the team faced an issue with the KDM (Key Delivery Message), which is sent to cinema halls to unlock their content for playback.

A 1976 Tamil film starring actor Kamal Haasan also had the same title as Venkat Prabhu’s film. Manmadha Leelai, the 1976 film, was directed by late filmmaker K Balachander. According to a Times of India report, the Venkat Prabhu directorial landed in trouble after the makers of the 1976 movie moved court to refrain Venkat Prabhu from using the same title.

When asked if this was the reason behind the postponement of Manmatha Leelai’s release, sources from AIM, the firm handling PR for the film, confirmed that the issue regarding the title has been resolved, and that it was not a cause for the delay in the release.

Apart from Manmatha Leelai, two other Tamil films — Idiot and Selfie — have also been released in cinema halls on Friday. Helmed by debutante Mathi Maran, Selfie stars actors GV Prakash and director Gautham Menon in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Idiot, which is helmed by filmmaker Rambhala, stars actors Shiva and Nikki Galrani in the lead. The cast of the horror comedy flick also includes actors Anandraj, Urvashi, Akshara Gowda, Mayilsamy, Singamuthu, Ravi Mariya and Kingsly among others. Shiva and Nikki will be teaming up for the first time for Idiot.

History repeats!! And we wish the success too!!! KADAVUL IRRUKAAR !! Sorry about the morning shows!! #ManmamadhaLeelai is all yours from this matinee all over the WORLD!! Thank you for the love!! A small fun film made during the lockdown!! Hope u guys have fun! pic.twitter.com/Q3bTZyXo7o — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 1, 2022