Venkat Prabhu's web series to release on February 14?

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the web series also stars Vaibhav and Kayal Anandhi in important roles.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is gearing up to commence shooting for his next directorial venture Maanaadu with Simbu, has ventured into digital space. Recently reports emerged that he is set to direct a web series for streaming giant Hotstar. The reports also indicated that Kajal Aggarwal has joined hands with Prabhu for this project.

The latest update is that the web series has got 10 episodes and will be releasing on Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the web series also stars Vaibhav and Kayal Anandhi in important roles.

Venkat Prabhu will have to commence shooting for Maanaadu from February the second week. Touted to be a political thriller, the makers had recently announced the entire cast and crew for this project.

They have roped in Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, director-actors Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekar. The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Richard M Nathan. Comedians Karunakaran and Premgi have also been roped in.

It’s worth mentioning that Prabhu had planned to work with Simbu for a long time. However, things never fell in place as both of them were caught up with their commitments.

Venkat Prabhu and Raghava Lawerence may soon be teaming up for a project. Without revealing much, Venkat Prabhu a posted a pic with Raghava Lawrence on his social media page and wrote, “God is kind Nalladhey ninaipom Nalladhey pesuvom Nalladhey nadakkum And so this happened!! Thank q @offl_Lawrence brother!!! Updates soon” This has given rise to speculations that they will be working together. In the meantime, both the filmmakers will be completing their respective projects on hands.

Meanwhile, he is also currently awaiting the release of the long-pending Tamil multi-starrer Party which boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Jai, Shaam, Shiva, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj and Sanchita Shetty among others. Produced by T Siva of Amma Creations, the film has cinematography by Rajesh Yadav, editing by KL Praveen and Premgi has composed music for the film.

