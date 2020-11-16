Venkaiah Naidu for concerted efforts to achieve total literacy

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for concerted efforts to achieve cent per cent literacy across the country.

He noted that even after 73 years of freedom, the country was yet to achieve 100 percent literacy. "There is a need for concerted efforts from all the stakeholders to promote literacy and achieve the goal of having a fully literate society. I am glad that the new National Education Policy not only focuses on improving quality of education but also seeks to develop character, inculcate scientific temper, promote creativity, spirit of service, equip students to meet the 21st century challenges," he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

"I have gone through the Education Policy in detail and it is holistic, very comprehensive and very meaningful. It provides scope to our higher education institutions to scale new heights and to be counted among the best in the world. I am happy that the NEP has proposed a National Research Foundation as well," the Vice President added.

He said that holistic education is important for the development of people and the ultimate role of education is to transform them for the betterment of the nation and enhance the living standards of people. Education empowers people to overcome challenges like poverty and hunger, he added.

Naidu underlined the need for training and motivating teh youth to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities and to ensure that India becomes a global hub of trained human resource.

"The need of the hour is to channel the energy of the youth in constructive nation- building activities. The youth of our nation, who comprise 65 per cent of the country's population, has to be constructive and not obstructive; we need to be positive and not negative; positivity of mind, thoughts and actions will make you strong and stable. The youth must join the forces of growth and shun negativity."

"If we all work together, follow discipline, focus on education, all other things can follow later. We have to think in terms of why we lag behind, what is the reason. There is a dearth of knowledge among our people, all they need is proper guidance and good education; they will excel, irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or gender. Everyone has that capacity -- all we have to do is recognise and guide them. People can study different ideologies, but the main ideology should be academic excellence," he said.

Naidu pointed out that the nation is passing through a critical juncture and there are many challenges before it.

He said he was pleased to inaugurate the new Amenities Centre on the sprawling campus of University of Hyderabad, the youngest Institution of Eminence.

Varsity Vice Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile noted that one of the iconic buildings of the university was planned even before it was conferred the status of Institution of Eminence by the government of India.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Chancellor Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof B Raja Shekar, deans of various schools were among those present on the occasion.