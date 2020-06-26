‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ song from Jayasurya-Aditi's ‘Sufiiyum Sujatayum’ out

The song was released by actors Dulquer Salman, Nani and Karthi.

Flix Mollywood

'Vathikkalu Vellaripravu', the first song in the much awaited Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya, was released on Friday. The nearly 5 minute video shows a budding romance between Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan (who plays the Sufi).

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi took to their social media handles to release the song. While Dulquer called it a love song, Nani released it on Twitter saying “this is a beautiful song.”

The love ballad starring Aditi as Sujata, a woman with speech disabilities, and Dev Mohan as a Sufi saint is sung by Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen and Zia Ul Haq. The lyrics of the song are penned by BK Hari Narayan. It’s composed by music director M Jayachandran who has composed tunes for the whole film, which is a musical love story.

Speaking about the film and the song, M Jayachandran said, “Sufiyam Sujatayum is a musical love story and understandably music plays a key role. Each song has been crafted very carefully and resonates with the movie’s tone, mood, and story. 'Vathikkalu Vellaripravu' is a poignant song that brings out the innocence and endearment of new-found love and companionship. Set to beautiful constructed cinematic shots, the song is our ode to pure, innocent love. I hope audiences enjoy the song.”

Sufiyum Sujatayum is the first Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. It has Aditi Rao Hydari making a comeback into Mollywood after 14 years. She debuted in Malayalam opposite Mammotty in the film Prajapati.

The film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3 and will be released across more than 200 countries and territories. Sufiyum Sujatayum has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. The film is directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas.

Watch: