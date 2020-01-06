Varun Tej gearing up to play a boxer in his next film

Tollywood

Actor Varun Tej seems to be busy and completely at ease in the sets on his upcoming film. The movie, which will be a sports drama directed by Kiran Korrapati, will be on the life of a boxer played by Varun Tej.

The movie’s first look released earlier shows Varun Tej sporting a beard and clutching a pair of boxing gloves. The shoot for the film is said to have begun in December 2019 and Varun had recently posted a picture from behind-the-scenes on his Instagram page.

Revealing about this film earlier in an interview with the Hyderabad Times, Varun Tej told, “I’m working on a sports drama next, based on boxing. We’re almost set with the script. Kiran Korrapati is directing it; my cousin will be producing the film in collaboration with Geetha Arts. I’m taking a small break now, now to relax, but to prep for my next.”

Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame, will be choreographing the stunts for this flick. The film is the maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh, under the banner of Renaissance Pictures. The technical crew of this flick includes Thaman S for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

Varun Tej’s last film release was Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was a remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda that was written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film had Varun Tej reprising the role done by Bobby Simha in Tamil and Atharva in the role done by Siddharth in the original. Gaddalakonda Ganesh was bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under their banner. On the technical front, Mickey J Meyer composed music for this flick with Ayanaka Bose handling the camera and Chota K Prasad doing the edits. Gaddalakonda Ganesh hit the marquee in September last year and Varun Tej took a short break to prepare for his role in this sports drama that remains untitled as of now.