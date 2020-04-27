Varun Dhawan in 'Theri' Hindi remake?

Also, speculations are rife that Atlee, who had directed the original may go on to direct the remake.

Flix Kollywood

Discussions about the Vijay starrer Theri being remade in Hindi has been doing rounds for quite some time. There are also various speculations on who would reprise the role done by Vijay in the remake.

If the industry grapevine anything to go by, latest buzz we hear about this Hindi remake is that talks are on with actor Varun Dhawan to take up Vijayâ€™s role but there is no clear indication if he had agreed to it or not yet. Also, speculations are rife that Atlee, who had directed the original may go on to direct the remake.

It may be noted here that there was an announcement some time ago that Theri will be remade in Telugu with Ravi Teja playing the hero. But for certain reasons the project did not take off and Ravi Teja started to concentrate in Disco Raja.

While the shooting of this film is still on, there were reports that the Theri will begin on April 15 and that Ravi Teja will concentrate on both the films simultaneously. Sources also revealed that Theri remake was planned as a Dusshera release this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown has forced its makers to reschedule the shooting and release plans.

Director Santosh Srinivas of Kandireega fame will be wielding the megaphone for the remake and Catherine Tresa will be playing the female lead in it. It may be noted here that Theri, which was directed by Atlee, was dubbed in Telugu and released under the title Policeodu. The film had Samantha and Amy Jackson playing the female leads.

Theri, an action film was written and directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations. GV Prakash Kumar had composed music for this film with cinematography handled by George C Williams and Rubens doing the edits.

(Content provided by Digital Native)