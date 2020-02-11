Varalaxmi Sarathkumar signs new film titled ‘Colors'

Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Nissar, a director from Mollywood.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has tasted box office success in recent times with notable performances in films such as Vikram Vedha, Nibunan, Sathya, Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar. Proving herself by going against the grain and picking unique roles, Varalaxmi has made a mark for herself. She has always been selective as far as her projects are concerned. She has now signed up a new film titled Colors. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Nissar, a director from Mollywood. LimeLight Pictures, a well-known production house in the Middle East, is foraying into the Tamil film industry with this flick.

Besides Varu, the film will also have Iniya and Mottai Rajendran in important roles and Ramkumar will be debuting as hero. SP Venkatesh has been signed up to score the music for Colors.

Varalaxmi currently has the Telugu film Krack in her kitty. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has Ravi Teja in the lead with Shruti Haasan as his lead pair. Samuthirakani has been roped in to play a pivotal role as well. Varu also has a Kannada film lined up for release. She had made her debut in Sandalwood with the Sudeep starrer Maanikya in 2014 and had acted in another Kannada movie Vismaya in 2017.

It was announced much earlier than Chiranjeevi Sarja and Chetan Kumar would be playing the lead roles in the upcoming bilingual Kannada - Telugu movie Ranam. In this film, Chiru will be seen as an encounter specialist and Chetan Kumar as a revolutionary leader. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be playing a CBI officer in Ranam.

The film is directed by V Samudra and bankrolled by R Srinivas. Guru Kiran will be composing music for the Kannada version and Niranjan Babu will be cranking the camera. Another piece of information about this film is that its makers are planning to rope in a top hero from Sandalwood to make a cameo appearance and an announcement regarding this will be made officially.

Varalaxmi also awaits the release of her Tamil film titled Kannitheevu, the multi-starrer project also stars an all-female lead cast featuring Aishwarya Dutta of Bigg Boss fame, Ashna Zaveri and Subiksha in the lead roles.

