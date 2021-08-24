#Valimai top hashtag from January to June this year, Twitter announces

On the occasion of Hashtag Day on August 23, Twitter released the list of most-tweeted hashtags in India, between January 1 to June 30, this year.

On the occasion of Hashtag Day on August 23, Twitter unveiled an interesting list of the most-tweeted hashtags in India so far in 2021. Apart from global trends, hashtags related to different south Indian film industries dominate the list. Explaining Hashtag Day, Twitter India wrote on Monday: “What is #HashtagDay? Born on Twitter in 2007, today's the 14th anniversary of the hashtag. The hashtag has come to represent movements, fandoms and events happening in real-time.” Welcoming fans to share their favourite hashtags of the year that did not make it to the list, Twitter India also added: “What's a favourite hashtag of yours that didn't make it to this year's list?” The list has taken into account the most-tweeted hashtags between January 1 to June 30, 2021.

#Valimai tops the list of 10 hashtags. Actor Ajith’s upcoming Tamil movie Valimai has been the talk of the town for quite some time. From asking for Valimai updates at public gatherings and events that are not related to the film such as political rallies and cricket matches to using the hashtag and requesting the makers to release updates from the movie, actor Ajith’s fans have left no stone unturned. Similarly, #AjithKumar has also been used by fans of actor Ajith, who is fondly known as Thala. #AjithKumar is the fourth most-tweeted hashtag in India in the year 2021.

Right after #Valimai, we find #Master in the second place. Starring actors Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay in the lead roles, Master opened to positive response from fans, with several tracks such as ‘Vaathi Coming’ and ‘Master the Blaster’ going viral on social media. #Thalapathy65, which was the working title of actor Vijay’s upcoming film Beast, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is ranked at the fifth position.

Movies starring actor Vijay’s counterparts from other industries, such as popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata have also secured a spot in the list. Ranked at the third place, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the name of actor Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film that is slated to hit the big screens next year. The shooting for the venture is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, which was held at Los Angeles in the month of May this year, has managed to garner the attention of Indians. #iheartawards was the sixth most-tweeted hashtag in the country.

Bigg Boss fans too joined the club by using #rubinadilaik to tweet about Rubina Dilaik, the title winner of reality TV show Bigg Boss Hindi Season 4. The hashtag is placed at the 7th spot in the list. The rising popularity of Kpop in India is evident with #BTS becoming the eight most-tweeted hashtag in the country.

Needless to say, the coronavirus pandemic, which brought the world economy to a standstill and forced countries across the globe to impose lockdowns, has also been one of the most discussed topics on Twitter. #COVID19 has been placed at the ninth rank.

Lastly, Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s recently released Telugu movie Vakeel Saab- which is the Telugu remake of popular Bollywood movie Pink- is the 10th most-tweeted hashtag in India. Vakeel Saab also stars actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali in the lead roles.