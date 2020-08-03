Use visors instead of masks: Health Ministry guidelines on reopening of gyms, yoga centres

All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones shall remain closed and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up on August 5.

news Unlock 3.0

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Monday issued guidelines for the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes in the country. These are set to reopen for the first time since March 2020 on August 5. All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones shall remain closed for the public and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open.

As wearing masks during exercise can cause difficulties in breathing, the government has recommended that people make the use of face-covering visors. The government has said that individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet as far as feasible. Use of face covers or masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor should be used. Use of masks (in particular, N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing, the government has said.

Gym owners have been asked to plan yoga or gymnasiums floor plans to facilitate the space of four metres per person. Gyms have been instructed to place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, six feet apart, wherever feasible, by moving equipment to facilitate social distancing.

For air-conditioning or ventilation, the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30ºC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Spas, sauna rooms, steam baths and swimming pools shall remain closed. The government has recommended staggering class session times and allowing a minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving.

Common exercise mats should be avoided and members should preferably bring their own exercise mats which they may take back with them, the guidelines state.

“In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded music and songs may be played and shouting/ laughter yoga exercise should not be allowed,” the government has said.

All areas within the premises shall be disinfected using clinically approved disinfectants.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. People have been advised to install the Aarogya Setu app as well.

The union government had announced the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes on August 5 in its latest guidelines issued for Unlock 3.0, which will be in place till August 31, 2020.