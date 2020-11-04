US polls: Trump says will go to Supreme Court to stop further voting

Trump touted victory, and claimed major fraud in the election without providing any evidence.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the 2020 presidential election was a "fraud being committed on the American public", adding that he will go to the US Supreme Court to challenge Tuesday night's outcome. He made the remarks while addressing supporters at the White House.

Without providing any evidence and despite millions of votes yet to be counted, the President said: "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. "Frankly we did win this election,” he said.

Trump added that he would go to the US Supreme Court and wanted "all voting to stop". "We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said.

"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said in a speech at 2 am on Wednesday at the White House. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people," he claimed. Trump also celebrated his big win in Florida, considered a make or break state to determine the final result.

“We will win this, and as far as I am concerned, we have already won,” he said.

"We didn't win it, we won it by a lot," he added.

He also claimed a lead in Pennsylvania, similarly like his Democratic rival Joe Biden did earlier on election night. But it was still too early to determine a winner in the state.

The states where Trump has won are South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Trump's speech came after Biden, in Delaware, said, “We feel good about where we are, and that they believe they are on track to win the election.

