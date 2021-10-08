UoH PhD entrance exam: Students allege malpractice, officials deny

The Ambedkar Students' Association has raised suspicion that students who took the entrance exam at the New Delhi centre were being given preference over others in subjects like Political Science and Hindi.

news Controversy

A students' group from the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), also known as the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has raised suspicion over the "excessive" number of PhD aspirants who took the entrance exam at the New Delhi centre, being called for the admission interview. The Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), a popular students body at the University, has alleged that there are malpractices in the entrance examinations held for PhD in Political Science and Hindi subjects.

In an open statement issued by the ASA, the students have said, "Disproportionate presence of candidates from a specific centre is more pronounced in the case of departments like Political Science, Hindi and so on."

The ASA has further said that since 57 students, which is close to 50% of the 120 shortlisted candidates for Political Science, are from the same centre, the suspicion cannot be dismissed. In Hindi, 49 out of 111 shortlisted candidates are from the same centre, they have pointed out.

The ASA has stated that such lapses in the procedure can put the "reputation of the university at stake" and demanded a probe into the issue.

Speaking to TNM, Iniyavan Bhanumathi, ASA President, said, "When there is any kind of disproportionate representation in the University and allegations are raised over the same, it is the responsibility of the University to conduct a probe and give a forthright explanation."