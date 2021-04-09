Unused posters of Congress candidate Veena Nair found in Kerala scrap shop

Veena Nair had contested from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram in the recent Kerala Assembly elections.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) has begun an enquiry after bundles of unused election posters of party candidate Veena S Nair were found in a scrap shop. Veena contested in the recently held Kerala Assembly elections from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Thursday, the constituency committee president of the Congress got information about the poster bundles found in the scrap shop in Vattiyoorkavu, and he in turn informed DCC President Neyyatinkara Sanal, who began an enquiry.

“It doesn’t seem to be a trivial issue and I’m not convinced with the preliminary information I got during a quick enquiry. The person whom the party had given the work of pasting the posters told me that the posters found in the scrap shop were the ones put up at Veena Nair’s election committee offices. That person informed me that he removed the posters after the polls and gave them to a scrap shop,” Sanal told TNM.

“But this response is not convincing, as the ward committee should have been more responsible,” he added.

The Vattiyoorkavu constituency saw a triangular fight between Veena, VK Prasanth of the CPI(M) and VV Rajesh of the BJP. VK Prasanth is the sitting MLA of the constituency.

“What I understood is that when huge numbers of posters are given, half of them are used while half might be left unused. Sometimes there may not be enough wall space and sometimes a few posters might be left unused after the rest are put up. There is nothing unusual in posters remaining unused, but in this case there are large numbers of posters left unused,” Sanal said, adding that a detailed enquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible.

Veena Nair is an advocate and television anchor. She is the daughter-in-law of former Uduma MLA P Kunjikannan.

