Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for coronavirus

Just a day ago, Ramdas Athawale was seen welcoming actor Payal Ghosh who joined the RPI(A) on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai. “I have tested COVID-19 positive and as per advise of doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care and stay safe,” the minister said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that his health is stable and that all his scheduled events have been cancelled.

I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) October 27, 2020

Athawale on Monday attended an official event held at the party office in Mumbai to induct actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A). Athawale had tweeted pictures of the event, and in a couple of pictures, he was seen with his mask lowered to his chin. Athawale had spoken up earlier in support of Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, and had even met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over the same.

In February, a video of Athawale, seen with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China. Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry. The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

Several ministers from Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet have tested positive for the virus in the past few months. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, Minister of State of State Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Arjun Ram Meghwal and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, are the other ministers who have tested positive for coronavirus till date.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Leader of Oppisition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contracted the infection and are undergoing treatment.