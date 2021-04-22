Union gov allocates additional 25,000 vials of Remdesivir for Karnataka upto April 30

The Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda urged doctors to prescribe alternative medicines.

news Coronavirus

After reviewing the availability of the antiviral drug Remdesivir in Karnataka, the Union government on Thursday informed that an allocation of 25,000 additional vials will be made over and above the allocation made for the state up to April 30.

The Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda on Thursday tweeted out saying, "Reviewed situation of availability of #Remdesivir in State of Karnataka upon request of State government. It has been decided that an additional allocation of 25,000 vials will be made over and above allocation made for Karnataka upto April 30, 2021,"

Earlier on Wednesday, Gowda had said the government's decision to waive off customs duty on Remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, would help in augmenting the supply of the medicine in the wake of soaring coronavirus cases in the country.

In another tweet made on Thursday, the minister said the process of allocation of Remdesivir to states is a dynamic one, and enhanced allocation will be made as its production is likely to double in the coming days.

Gowda also urged the doctors to prescribe alternative medicines to ease pressure on the demand for the critical drug. "Remdesivir is only an investigational drug and other alternatives for treatment of #COVID in emergency cases are also available in the market. Doctors are requested to prescribe alternatives to ease pressure on demand for #Remdesivir," the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile amid a shortage of medical oxygen in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday urged the Union government to rush 1500 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis.

The Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday that even though 300 tonnes of oxygen has been allotted to the state, the daily need for liquid oxygen supply had doubled due to the surge in cases. "We need about 600 tonnes of oxygen daily this month and 1,500 tonne in May as COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the coming weeks," he said