Udupi peace committee decides hijab can be worn in schools that don’t have uniform

This comes a day before high schools will be reopened on Monday, February 14.

news Hijab row

In a fresh development surrounding the hijab row in Karnataka, students studying in schools and colleges in Udupi taluk that do not have a specific uniform mandate or have previously allowed it will be allowed to wear hijabs. The decision was taken at a peace meeting at the taluk office on Sunday, February 13. Speaking with TNM, MLA Raghupathi Bhat who presided over the meeting confirmed the decision. He said, “In institutions where the students were earlier allowed to wear the hijab, students can continue to wear it.”

This comes a day before high schools will be reopened on Monday, February 14, after a holiday was declared on February 9 by the state due to the protests taking a violent turn. The Udupi district administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19. The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision regarding reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges will be taken after assessing the situation.

"High schools up to class 10 will reopen tomorrow, already Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts have been asked to hold peace meetings involving parents and teachers at important schools aimed at maintaining cordial atmosphere,” the Chief Minister had said earlier on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he has asked Education Ministers to submit a report after examining the situation regarding reopening of Pre- University and Degree colleges, based on the assessment a meeting will be held and a decision will be taken.

The government on Friday, February 12, had said that the holiday announced for universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the hijab row has been extended till February 16.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

In the wake of reopening of schools, the government had last week issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

With PTI inputs