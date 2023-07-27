Udupi incident sparks Twitter battle between Priyank Kharge, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The controversy began when Priyank Kharge criticised certain right-wing group members for "communalising" the Udupi incident.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya engaged in a heated exchange of words over the Udupi paramedical college incident. The controversy began when the Karnataka BJP accused the minister of supporting Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, without explicitly naming him. The BJP handle went on to blame Kharge for emboldening ‘extremist elements’.

The BJP's tweet read, "Troll Minister @PriyankKharge must be held accountable for Jihadi elements unleashing online lynch mobs against Hindu women for standing up for the rights of Hindu students in Udupi. It is the direct result of not only emboldening these extremist elements referring to them as 'Chief', but also backing them in all forms in the name of 'fact-checking'. @INCKarnataka is funding outsiders & pliable media to threaten & intimidate Hindus for raising their voices against the anti-Hindu mindset of the Siddaramaiah govt."

Troll Minister @PriyankKharge must be held accountable for Jihadi elements unleashing online lynch mobs against Hindu women for standing up for the rights of Hindu students in Udupi.



It is the direct result of not only emboldening these extremist elements referring to them as… — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 25, 2023

In response, Kharge accused the BJP of making a "malicious and sinister" tweet against him and mocked them for not getting Rs 2 for their tweet. He also questioned the BJP's concerns regarding setting up a fact-checking unit.

Dear @BJP4Karnataka, your tweet on me & my party is extremely malicious & sinister. You are accusing me of anti national activities. Looks like you did not take approval of higher ups before posting this & won’t be getting ₹2 for this tweet.

This is exactly the kind of news that… https://t.co/fVRuNWJ60e — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 25, 2023

Kharge tweeted, "Dear @BJP4Karnataka, your tweet on me & my party is extremely malicious & sinister. You are accusing me of anti-national activities. Looks like you did not take approval from higher-ups before posting this & won't be getting ₹2 for this tweet. This is exactly the kind of news that we will be countering. 'COMPLETELY FAKE'. Why are you so rattled if the Government of Karnataka is setting up a fact-check unit? Are you scared that your party will fold up if we expose your lies? Why is it that you have a problem with following the law or the Constitution? Why do you get so upset with the truth? Anyway, please answer my legal notice that you will be getting in a couple of days. Till then, you can keep cribbing about me. BTW, when are you appointing a Leader of Opposition? I would love to have a real debate instead of trolling the official handle. Yours Truly, Troll Minister."

Tejasvi Surya then jumped in and wrote “Good to see you fact check yourself as Troll Minister. But it’s disappointing to see you intimidate and threaten people for speaking on facts. State power is vested in you to discharge your duties as RDPR Minister. Why dont you try sticking to it? Your want to be the Law Minister, Home Minister, all at once is silly and laughable. We all saw how the last attempt to muzzle freedom of speech went in the courts. So be advised to cool it down a little.”

Good to see you fact check yourself as Troll Minister.



But it’s disappointing to see you intimidate and threaten people for speaking on facts. State power is vested in you to discharge your duties as RDPR Minister. Why dont you try sticking to it? Your want to be the Law… https://t.co/Oib41jp4e9 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 26, 2023

Kharge also questioned Tejasvi Surya whether the IT cell pays MPs more than Rs 2 for trolling and raised several questions to the BJP MP. he also said, “Unfortunately for you, I also head communications for the party & will speak whenever I need to on any subject, don’t have to seek BJP’s permission. But, Why are you so afraid of a fact check unit being formed?”. Kharge asked if the 25 BJP MLAs from Karnataka had the courage to question the union government on unpaid dues to the state.

Hey @Tejasvi_Surya, does IT Cell pay MPs more than ₹2 for trolling or is it equal wages for all? The way you are trolling me, looks like you are gunning for the vacant post of Leader of Opposition in the state.



Unfortunately for you, I also head communications for the party &… https://t.co/DCdCIknDNk pic.twitter.com/4J3kefKHg0 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 26, 2023

In response, Tejasvi Surya sought an apology from his followers for engaging in the exchange with Priyank Kharge and accused him of not developing the Yadgir district. The exchange between the two escalated further as Priyank Kharge tweeted, "Finish what you start."

(Dear followers, please excuse me for replying to this person yet again)



Mr Troll Minister, your understanding of grants disbursal process is evidently naïve. Please ask your PR consultants to also tutor you on Central grants apart from writing half clever tweets.



On MNREGA, be… https://t.co/QNGLbwlRMd — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 26, 2023

Kharge's latest tweet read, "Hey child, a lesson for you. 'Finish what you start'. Understand the meaning of idiosyncrasy. Your peculiar habit of thinking that you can get away with anything you say has landed you here, not my idiosyncrasy. Answer me in simple yes or no. Didn't PM say MNREGA is a mammoth failure of UPA? Do you owe ₹1300 Cr to Karnataka for MNREGA? Doesn't Karnataka contribute more than 50% in Jal Jeevan Mission that BJP takes credit for? Didn't BJP reduce Karnataka's share in devolution of funds from 4.72% to 3.64%, depriving Karnataka of funds by 11,000 crore every year? Didn't the BJP Govt take back a sanctioned Railway Division in Kalaburgi? Why was NIMZ in Kalaburgi dropped? Wasn't 200 Cr of KKRDB funds meant for aspirational districts routed to surrogate RSS organizations? Didn't a primary investigation reveal massive corruption in KKRDB during your Govt's tenure? Wish you had spent more time understanding Governance & the needs of Karnataka instead of blocking beds, relishing dosas & opening emergency exits."

(Dear friends, no apologies for replying to this person @Tejasvi_Surya . These bigots & their lies need to be exposed each time. They think can get away with whatever malicious lies they spread.)



Hey child, a lesson for you.

“Finish what you start”.



Understand the meaning of… https://t.co/1hPImPhM9a — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 27, 2023

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, in a tweet targeted Priyank Kharge, and criticised him for speaking out of turn and taking instructions from an Islamist bigot masquerading as a fact checker. Priyank Kharge, in his retort, defended his right to speak on the issue, stating that if Malviya has the authority to speak, so does he

“Congress Govt in Karnataka, which is being run by Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, who speaks out of turn, ahead of Chief Minister and the Home Minister of the state, takes instructions from an Islamist bigot masquerading as a fact checker, files case in the Udupi hidden camera episode.” Malviya had tweeted.

"Chief Chomu, speaking out of turn is what you specialize in & that is what you have done even now. Tell me, what gives you the authority to speak on this issue? Who authorized you? If you have the right to speak on any issue, so do I. Unfortunately, common sense is not common. Remember, you are selected for the job not ELECTED. Chief Chomu speaks even before Vishwa Guru gives gyan. CC becomes:- Economic expert during demonetization/budget - Military strategist when China intrudes- Health expert during Corona - Constitutional Authority during abrogation of Article 370 - Foreign Policy specialist when PM visits abroad - Political strategist when BJP manufactures a mandate - Agriculturalist during farm laws - Women empowering evangelist when Beti Bachao slogan goes wrong Etc etc Why are all of you so allergic to the law? Please elaborate on how the rules weren’t followed in Karnataka. BTW bhai, why didn’t you tag me or have you vowed not to do so till you win a Panchayat election?" Priyank wrote in his reply.