UAE social worker from Kerala Nazar Nandi passes away

Obituary

Prominent Indian social worker Nazar Nandi from Kerala, who touched hundreds of lives in the UAE and India through his community activities, died of a heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. He was 54 years old.

Nandi, who was in his mid-fifties, was rushed to a hospital after he suffered chest pain but passed away on Sunday morning, the Gulf News quoted community sources as saying. He hailed from Koilandy in Kozhikode.

The prominent social worker was known for offering his voluntary service for the repatriation of the human remains and bedridden patients, and helped people seeking visa amnesty or in distress. Nandi has started a community welfare group called Change a Life, Save a Life for this.

Nandi was also a volunteer who supported various community activities of Dubai Police and the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Nandi also helped, with many others volunteers in the UAE, with the relief operations and sent basic necessities to families in Kerala that were affected during the devastating floods last year, that killed nearly 100 people.

He is survived by his wife Naseema, daughters Sana and Shibila, who live in the US, and son Saad, who is in Bahrain.

According to Khaleej Times, his embalming service will be held at the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisnah at 4pm.

(With inputs from PTI)