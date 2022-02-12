Two youngsters killed after bus hits them, family alleges driver did it deliberately

Two young men- Adarsh and Sabith- lost their lives after a bus hit their bike in Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad district.

It was on February 7 night that two young men- Adarsh and Sabith- lost their lives after a bus hit their bike in Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad district. The Kerala police have now formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the death of the two youngsters who died after the Kerala State Transport Corporation bus hit their two wheeler.

Viswanadh R, the Superintendent of Police, Palakkad announced the formation of the SIT after allegations that it was not accidental and the bus driver T Ouseph dashed the bike deliberately.

Adarsh’s father Mohanan has alleged that there had been a spat between the young men and the driver, and a few passengers had informed him about the same. "A few passengers told me that there was a spat between the driver and the boys (Adarsh and Sabith) before the incident happened. I have no proof, but I think that it was not just an accident,” he said. Even Sabith’s family has levelled the same allegation.

The visuals of the incident has caused much outrage in Kerala. The visuals recorded by a camera in the car of another person who was travelling behind them shows the bus trying to overtake a lorry through the left side. The two wheeler can be seen sandwiched between the bus and the lorry. The visuals revealed that the bus moved to its right suddenly mowing down the bike.

Bus driver Ouseph was arrested on February 11, and was let out on bail from the police station. He was suspended by the department. The families have however demanded that he should be terminated without any benefits and be booked for murder.

The Palakkad unit of the Communist Party of India held a protest in the district on Saturday demanding that a murder case be booked against Ouseph. The protestors condemned the police for using only bailable charges and letting off the accused on station bail.

The families meanwhile have said that they will approach the High Court demanding an inquiry.

However, according to the bus driver, he did not see the bike as it was dark. He said that the two wheeler was not visible through the rear view mirror.