Two students killed in Bengaluru after their car jumps median and rams two vehicles

The two deceased students were identified as Karthik (24) and Bhageerath (17), and both were from Andhra Pradesh.

news Accident

Two students were killed in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, March 14, after their car jumped a median and crashed into a car and a bus coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred on Hosur Road near Silk Board junction. According to the Times of India, at around 4:40 am, 24-year-old Karthik was driving along with 17-year-old Bhageerath. The 17-year-old was a Pre-University (PU) student. The duo was travelling from Madiwala police station to Rupena Agrahara.

The car was speeding and lost control when it was on the four-lane ramp and jumped the median. ToI reported that Karthikâ€™s car hit another car and a bus that was coming from Salem in Tamil Nadu. The bonnet of the car was crushed and both the people in the car sustained severe injuries.

Police told ToI that the bus conductor and the people from the other car were admitted to the hospital. Bhageerath was declared dead when he was brought to the hospital, while Karthik was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). However, he did not respond to the treatment and died later. The report said that both of the deceased students were from Andhra Pradesh and shared an accommodation in the city.

In September 2022, a 20-year-old law student was killed at Dairy Circle in Bengaluru. Two others were also injured when the bike he was driving knocked down a pedestrian and crashed into a milk van parked on the side of the road. The deceased student was identified as Arsh Anwar, and he was taking his friend Aryan for dinner in Koramangala.