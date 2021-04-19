Two policemen in Hyderabad die due to COVID-19, cases in city increase

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality remained at 0.51 percent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Coronavirus covid-19

On a day when the state of Telangana recorded 14 deaths due to COVID-19, two policemen were among those who died. An assistant sub-inspector who was posted at the Bowenpally Police Station passed away on Monday, reported Telangana Today. Another policeman, head constable Jitender from the Dabeerpura Police Station also passed away in a city hospital.

Telangana logged 4,009 new Covid-19cases and 14 deaths from 8 pm on April 17 to 8 pm pn April 18. The number of cases dropped from 5,093 as the authorities conducted fewer tests over the week-end.

During the 24-hour period that ended on April 18, 8 p.m, 83,089 tests were conducted while 1,29,637 samples were tested the previous day.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,55,433 while 14 deaths have taken the fatality toll to 1,838.

Almost all parts of the state continue to see a surge in the cases. Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts remained the worst affected along with the districts bordering Maharashtra.

The state capital reported 705 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 363 and 336 cases respectively.

As many as 13 out of total 33 districts in the state added more than 100 cases during the last 24-hours. Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 360 new cases followed by 264 in Sangareddy, 175 in Jagtial, 146 in Warangal Urban, 135 in Karimnagar, 129 in Mahaboobnagar, 125 in Siddipet and 115 in Kamareddy.

The number of active cases in the state also jumped to 39,154 from 37,0137 the previous day. Of the total number of active cases, 39,154 are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 1,878 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,14,441.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 88.46 per cent, a drop of nearly 10 per cent over the last one month.

The number of patients in Covid hospitals in the state increased to 13,701 from 12,881 the previous day.

