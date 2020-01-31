Two persons killed as car plunges into canal in Andhra's Srikakulam district

The incident happened when the deceased were returning to Visakhapatnam from Odisha.

news Accident

Two people were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district after a car, which was supposedly speeding, lost control and plunged into the Vamsadhara canal, close to Gotta Barrage on Thursday night.

"Five people were travelling in the car. All five of them work in Coromandel Fertilizers in Visakhapatnam, and had gone to Centurion University in Paralakhemundi in Odisha to attend a training programme. Following this, they attended a marriage function and were returning home when the incident took place," a local police officer told reporters.

"The rescue operations were conducted successfully and two bodies and the car have been pulled out of the water. A case has been registered and we have informed their families," he added.

The bodies were sent for a postmortem and the police said that further details would be revealed soon.

According to media reports, the deceased have been identified as Pawan and Chandramohan. Those who were injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Just earlier this week, a couple in Telangana had died after their car fell into the Kakatiya canal, close to Karimnagar town on January 25.

Police said that the man who was driving the car was trying to back it up while talking on the phone, which led to the mishap.

Earlier this month, five people were killed after their vehicle skid and fell into a canal in Srikakulam district's Mandasa Mandal near the Kottapalli bridge. The deceased included two women and two children.

The deceased, who hailed from Odisha, had visited the Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam town and were returning to Bhuvaneshwar when the accident took place.

In the first week of January, around 50 pilgrims, including children from Uttarakhand were rescued after the bus they were travelling in went up in flames at Ranasthalam in JR Puram police limits on National Highway 16 in the same district.

