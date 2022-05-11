Two newborn babies die at private hospital in Hyd, families allege negligence

Family members said the babies were kept in incubators and alleged that the babies had some kind of burn injuries near their chest and stomach.

Two newborn babies died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 10, allegedly due to medical negligence after they were "kept in incubators" in the health facility, according to their family members. The babies — a boy and a girl, belonging to different families were born on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed outside the KAM Multi Speciality Hospital in Old City after the infants, who passed away. Police said they were inquiring into the matter, however, no complaint was received so far from the family members. The family members said the babies were kept in incubators and alleged that the babies had some kind of burn injuries near their chest and stomach. They further alleged that the doctors and the hospital staff did not take care of their babies.

A family member of the male child said that they were told by doctors that the child was healthy and doing well, and was playing with them too. “After a while, when the child was crying, they asked us not to stay there but to leave. We were just waiting but a lot of people were running around. Soon, they wrapped the baby in a cloth and gave the baby to us but did not even tell us about the burn marks,” she said. “Whoever did this inside has to be caught,” she added.

The uncle of the girl who passed away said that after the operation in the morning, they too were told that child was okay. According to him, after a while the family was told that there was an issue with oxygen and then taken away. “Doctors came and told us that there was no response, the child has passed away. There were marks on the chest,” he added.

Reports say that the families were also informed by the doctors to shift their babies to another hospital as their health became serious due to some problem. When the families got the babies admitted to another hospital the doctors thereafter examination declared them dead, police said.

A police official attached to Falaknuma police station told TV channels that the matter is under investigation and they will proceed as per law. According to reports, protests were staged outside the hospital.

With PTI inputs