Two more, including doctor, confirmed with COVID19 in Kerala

This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 21, not including the 3 individuals who recovered earlier.

Officials from Kerala have confirmed that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus disease in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21, not including the first 3 individuals who have recovered.

A doctor from Thiruvananthapuram and a UK national have been the latest to have been identified to have been infected.

The doctor, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, had gone abroad for a short term course and recently returned and was found to be positive for COVID19. The other person found to be positive has been identified as a UK national who was under observation in Idukki. He and a group of others were in quarantine at a KTDC Hill Resort in Munnar and had been instructed not to leave. The man had made his way to Kochi where he was apprehended at the airport after officials were alerted.

Following a high level meeting held on Sunday, Minister for Health KK Shailaja stated that all resorts and hotels have to submit a list of foreign nationals staying with them. He also said that these resorts and hotels had to ensure that none of the tourists left the premises without having gotten back test results for COVID19.

Further addressing the issue, the minister Shailaja stated that there was no need to blame one another.

“We are trying to be utmost vigilant. The Chief Minister has sought a report on the matter. This is a team work,” she stated adding that more stringent measures would be taken to prevent such things from occurring again. People will now be screened at the airport and taken directly to the hospital for testing if they show any symptoms. Those who are asymptomatic will continue being home quarantined for the stipulated period. Railway stations and buses coming from other states are also being screened.

“We are starting a campaign ‘break the chain’. This is meant to break the chain of passing on the infection from one person to another,” Health minister KK Shailaja said while giving examples of measures to be implemented on a day to day basis by the general public.

“In every possible public place, in front of offices and other public places, keep a sanitiser so that people can use it while entering places. But do not panic or complain if you don't see this in all places. Everyone can volunteer and keep sanitisers in public places. Government departments will also volunteer. Let’s raise the slogan of breaking the chain,” stated the minister.

She further reiterated that there is no problem if individuals leave their homes and that not everyone needs to use masks. If any foriegn nationals are visiting the state, they should inform district administration authorities.

COVID19 care centres will be started in some districts to quarantine people from other states or those who don’t have a place to stay.

“There is no need to invoke fear in people. No need to say people should not go out. We have only said people should not gather in crowds but that doesn’t mean people should not go out at all. The Chief Minister has said today that people’s jobs should not be affected, especially those who are small scale workers,” said the health minister.

As of Sunday, there have been 107 positive cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in India. There are currently 21 active cases and 3 who have recovered in Kerala. 10,944 people are currently under observation in the state, with 289 in isolation at hospitals while 10,655 people are under home quarantine. There are currently 5150 foreign nationals in Kerala.

There have been two deaths in the country due to COVID19, the first victim was a 78-year-old Kalaburagi native man and the second was an elderly woman aged 68 years from Delhi.

